Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan are exciting batsmen.
This comes after Faheem scored an unbeaten five runs in the first ODI against South Africa and followed it up with 11 runs in the second ODI on Sunday.
As for Shadab, he struck a 30-ball 33 in the first match and made 13 in the second.
“Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan bring results through their exciting batting,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam has also been in good form as he scored a game-winning 103 in the first ODI against the Proteas.
Azam’s knock came off 104 balls and included 17 boundaries.
He followed up his century in the first ODI with 31 runs in the second ODI, which Pakistan lost by 17 runs.
The series is tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.
