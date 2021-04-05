Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan are exciting batsmen.

This comes after Faheem scored an unbeaten five runs in the first ODI against South Africa and followed it up with 11 runs in the second ODI on Sunday.

As for Shadab, he struck a 30-ball 33 in the first match and made 13 in the second.

“Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan bring results through their exciting batting,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has also been in good form as he scored a game-winning 103 in the first ODI against the Proteas.

Azam’s knock came off 104 balls and included 17 boundaries.

He followed up his century in the first ODI with 31 runs in the second ODI, which Pakistan lost by 17 runs.

The series is tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: All of them are in great form, Babar Azam on Pakistan trio who can take complete control of a game

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 23717 ( 16.87 % ) Babar Azam 93644 ( 66.62 % ) Steve Smith 4407 ( 3.14 % ) Ben Stokes 5200 ( 3.7 % ) Kane Williamson 7026 ( 5 % ) Rashid Khan 892 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3639 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 504 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 361 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 897 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 23717 ( 16.87 % ) Babar Azam 93644 ( 66.62 % ) Steve Smith 4407 ( 3.14 % ) Ben Stokes 5200 ( 3.7 % ) Kane Williamson 7026 ( 5 % ) Rashid Khan 892 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3639 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 504 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 361 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 897 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related