Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made it clear that pace bowler Hasan Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed are both available for selection in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

Both Hasan and Sarfaraz have not played ODI cricket since 2019 and were not included in the playing XI for the first two ODIs against the Proteas.

Azam also confirmed that Hasan is “100 percent fit” and added that “we will decide the playing XI after looking at the pitch”.

“Hasan Ali is 100 percent fit. Hasan and Sarfaraz Ahmed are available for selection along with all the other members of the squad,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We will decide the playing XI after looking at the pitch. Every player has a particular role in the team so we will put out a balanced combination.”

The three-match ODI series is currently tied at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Wednesday.

