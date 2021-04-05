Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman “are in great form”.

This comes after Rizwan scored 40 and a duck in the first two ODIs against South Africa.

Imam made 70 in the first match, which came off 80 balls and included three boundaries and a six. As for the second game, he scored five runs.

Zaman, meanwhile, made eight in the first game and followed it up with a stellar 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

“Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan are in great form and we will see the difference,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has also been in good form as he scored a game-winning 103 in the first ODI against the Proteas.

Azam’s knock came off 104 balls and included 17 boundaries.

He followed up his century in the first ODI with 31 runs in the second ODI, which Pakistan lost by 17 runs.

The series is tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: World-class player with many boundary options, Rassie van der Dussen on Pakistan player who puts the bowlers under pressure

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 23717 ( 16.87 % ) Babar Azam 93644 ( 66.62 % ) Steve Smith 4407 ( 3.14 % ) Ben Stokes 5200 ( 3.7 % ) Kane Williamson 7026 ( 5 % ) Rashid Khan 892 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3639 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 504 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 361 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 897 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 23717 ( 16.87 % ) Babar Azam 93644 ( 66.62 % ) Steve Smith 4407 ( 3.14 % ) Ben Stokes 5200 ( 3.7 % ) Kane Williamson 7026 ( 5 % ) Rashid Khan 892 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3639 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 504 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 361 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 897 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related