Hungry for runs, 29-year-old Pakistan player who wants to be noticed says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Zain Abbas said he was “hungry for runs” in the most recent domestic season as he “didn’t get a chance in Southern Punjab’s first XI last year”.
Abbas was in fantastic form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he scored 643 runs in seven matches for Southern Punjab, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 45.92.
He followed that up with 105 runs in three games in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 75 not out, at an average of 52.50.
“I am happy that I have performed really well this season. I was hungry for runs because I didn’t get a chance in Southern Punjab’s first XI last year,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
“I had scored two or three centuries during my last stint with [the] Pakistan A team as well, but then got injured and fractured my ankle. So there was also hunger because I missed two years of cricket.
“The Southern Punjab team management also supported me a lot as I had done really well in the second XI tournament last season. They gave me an opportunity and I availed it. I hope my next season is even better.”
