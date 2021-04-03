Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Zain Abbas admitted that he was hoping to be picked in the Test team for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe following his stellar performance in domestic cricket.
Abbas noted that he had the highest average among openers in the most recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
The 29-year-old scored 643 runs in seven matches for Southern Punjab, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 45.92.
He followed that up with 105 runs in three games in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 75 not out, at an average of 52.50.
Even though he wasn’t picked in the Pakistan team, Abbas said he should have at least been “invited for the Pakistan training camp”.
“I was hopeful for selection [for the Zimbabwe tour] or at least to be invited for the Pakistan training camp because I had the highest average among openers in [the] QeA Trophy this season,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
“I think selectors know better than us. What is in your destiny, you will get one day. If it is in my destiny, then I will get the chance.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Hungry for runs, 29-year-old Pakistan player who wants to be noticed says