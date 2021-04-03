Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Zain Abbas admitted that he was hoping to be picked in the Test team for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe following his stellar performance in domestic cricket.

Abbas noted that he had the highest average among openers in the most recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 29-year-old scored 643 runs in seven matches for Southern Punjab, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 45.92.

He followed that up with 105 runs in three games in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 75 not out, at an average of 52.50.

Even though he wasn’t picked in the Pakistan team, Abbas said he should have at least been “invited for the Pakistan training camp”.

“I was hopeful for selection [for the Zimbabwe tour] or at least to be invited for the Pakistan training camp because I had the highest average among openers in [the] QeA Trophy this season,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I think selectors know better than us. What is in your destiny, you will get one day. If it is in my destiny, then I will get the chance.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Hungry for runs, 29-year-old Pakistan player who wants to be noticed says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 22891 ( 16.46 % ) Babar Azam 93192 ( 67.01 % ) Steve Smith 4404 ( 3.17 % ) Ben Stokes 5185 ( 3.73 % ) Kane Williamson 7014 ( 5.04 % ) Rashid Khan 891 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3473 ( 2.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 503 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 360 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 895 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 22891 ( 16.46 % ) Babar Azam 93192 ( 67.01 % ) Steve Smith 4404 ( 3.17 % ) Ben Stokes 5185 ( 3.73 % ) Kane Williamson 7014 ( 5.04 % ) Rashid Khan 891 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3473 ( 2.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 503 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 360 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 895 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related