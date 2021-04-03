Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-seamer Aaqib Javed believes that spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim should have been appointed as Pakistan’s limited overs captain.

Imad does have leadership experience as he currently captains the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In fact, he led the Kings to glory in PSL 5.

Currently, star batsman Babar Azam captains Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

“I think he should have been the captain of the side in limited overs cricket,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Imad was left out of the Pakistan team for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Imad has become a “limited cricketer” and needs to be more versatile. Until that happens, Mohammad Nawaz will continue to have the edge in regards to selection.

He added that the 32-year-old also needs to start becoming a better middle overs bowler.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan’s tour of South Africa commenced on April 2 and will conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17 and play the three-match T20 series from April 21 to 25 in Harare.

Both Tests will take place at the same venue, with the first match starting on April 29 and the second Test getting underway on May 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Harare on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

