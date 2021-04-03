Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Batsman Zain Abbas has admitted that it was great to perform against “good bowlers” like Hasan Ali, Tabish Khan and Shahnawaz Dhani.

All three seamers have been picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Abbas, however, didn’t make the cut even though he had the highest average among openers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 29-year-old scored 643 runs in seven matches for Southern Punjab, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 45.92.

He followed that up with 105 runs in three games in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 75 not out, at an average of 52.50.

“It feels great when you perform against good bowlers. I have this mindset that if I am able to perform against quality attacks, only then I should consider myself good enough for the next level,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“If you can’t perform against quality bowling in domestic, then you can’t face international level bowlers either.”

