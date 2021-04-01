Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Mohammad Haris said he is working hard to improve his fielding since he is still young.
The 20-year-old said he will continue putting in the hard yards with his focus directed towards playing for the national team.
He added that he doesn’t worry about competition as he believes “if you work hard, you will get an opportunity irrespective of competition”.
“I am also working on my fielding since I am young. I don’t think about competition and continue to work hard. I firmly believe that if you work hard, you will get an opportunity irrespective of competition,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
“Teams like England, Australia and New Zealand have three or four wicketkeepers in their squad, so my job is to perform whether I am given an opportunity as a wicketkeeper or a batsman.”
Haris was in good form in the Pakistan Cup as he scored 289 runs in nine matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included his maiden List A century and two fifties, at an average of 41.28 and a strike-rate of 102.84.
