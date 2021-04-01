Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Haris has revealed that even though wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir was his main competitor in Under-19 cricket, he “didn’t think about how I will beat him in competition”.

Instead of looking to compete with his rival, Haris opted to focus on performing to the best of his abilities.

He noted that this enabled him to tour with Rohail five times and added that the 19-year-old is his best friend.

“During Under-19, Rohail Nazir was my competitor as wicketkeeper, but I didn’t think about how I will beat him in competition,” Haris told Cricket Pakistan.

“My thought process was clear that I have to perform to the best of my abilities. Hence, I ended up touring five times in the same team as Rohail and he is my best friend now.”

The 20-year-old was in good form in the Pakistan Cup as he scored 289 runs in nine matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included his maiden List A century and two fifties, at an average of 41.28 and a strike-rate of 102.84.

