Pakistan up-and-coming batsman Mohammad Haris said he wants to become a 360 degree player.

Haris noted that he wants to “have every shot” in his arsenal so that he has the ability to score runs anywhere on the ground.

He added this will also enable him to have a Plan B “in case the opposing captain changes the field to counter my plans”.

“I want to have every shot in my batting armour, so that I trouble the bowlers instead of them troubling me,” the 20-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

“I practice every shot, so that I have a Plan B in case the opposing captain changes the field to counter my plans. I want to become a 360 [degree] player.”

Haris was in good form in the Pakistan Cup as he scored 289 runs in nine matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 41.28 and a strike-rate of 102.84.

