Mohammad Haris said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan gave him an opportunity during the National T20 Cup, even though he felt he didn’t deserve to be picked.

Haris excelled in the tournament as he scored 85 runs in three matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included a top score of 79 not out, at an average of 42.50 and a strike-rate of 104.93.

The 20-year-old also revealed that he and Rizwan “practice and work together on our keeping and batting” when they are both in Peshawar.

“Whenever I am in Peshawar along with Rizwan bhai, we practice and work together on our keeping and batting. I am grateful to have a friend like Rizwan bhai, who guides me as a senior player,” Haris told Cricket Pakistan.

“I would like to thank him for giving me an opportunity during [the] National T20 Cup. No other keeper does that. I didn’t deserve a place in the team while he was already there but he still kept me in the squad and gave me a chance to prove myself.”

The 20-year-old was also in good form in the Pakistan Cup as he scored 289 runs in nine matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included his maiden List A century and two fifties, at an average of 41.28 and a strike-rate of 102.84.

