Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain “should be used more” as he bowls around 154 kph.

Ramiz added that given the speeds Hasnain can hit when bowling, he should be picked in all three formats.

So far, the 20-year-old has represented Pakistan in six ODIs, where he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 32.90.

He has also featured in 10 T20 Internationals and claimed seven wickets at an average of 42.42.

It should be noted that Hasnain holds the record for being the youngest player to take a hat-trick in a T20 International.

“I feel Hasnain should be used more. A bowler having a speed of around 154 kph should play all formats,” Ramiz said on Cricket Baaz’s YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

“He should be told that your stardom will [emerge] by playing Test cricket. No one remembers performances in T20 cricket as compared to Test cricket.”

Hasnain’s next assignment will be the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe after he was included in Pakistan’s ODI and T20 squads.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17 and play the three-match T20 series from April 21 to 25 in Harare.

Both Tests will take place at the same venue, with the first match starting on April 29 and the second Test getting underway on May 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Harare on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

