Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Mohammad Haris said he hopes wicketkeeper-batsman Rehan Afridi continues to do well for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan.
Afridi scored 561 runs in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 31.16.
He followed that up with three runs in two games in the Pakistan Cup
While the 28-year-old has yet to make his international debut, Haris hopes to see Afridi scoring more runs in the future.
“Rehan [Afridi] performed really well and I hope he continues to do well for KPK and Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
The 20-year-old was in good form in the Pakistan Cup as he scored 289 runs in nine matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included his maiden List A century and two fifties, at an average of 41.28 and a strike-rate of 102.84.
