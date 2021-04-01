Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Haris said he hopes wicketkeeper-batsman Rehan Afridi continues to do well for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan.

Afridi scored 561 runs in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 31.16.

He followed that up with three runs in two games in the Pakistan Cup

While the 28-year-old has yet to make his international debut, Haris hopes to see Afridi scoring more runs in the future.

“Rehan [Afridi] performed really well and I hope he continues to do well for KPK and Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 20-year-old was in good form in the Pakistan Cup as he scored 289 runs in nine matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included his maiden List A century and two fifties, at an average of 41.28 and a strike-rate of 102.84.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Didn’t think how I would beat him, Pakistan player who saw Rohail Nazir as his main competitor says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 22665 ( 16.42 % ) Babar Azam 92528 ( 67.03 % ) Steve Smith 4388 ( 3.18 % ) Ben Stokes 5151 ( 3.73 % ) Kane Williamson 6983 ( 5.06 % ) Rashid Khan 886 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 267 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3412 ( 2.47 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 503 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 358 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 891 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 22665 ( 16.42 % ) Babar Azam 92528 ( 67.03 % ) Steve Smith 4388 ( 3.18 % ) Ben Stokes 5151 ( 3.73 % ) Kane Williamson 6983 ( 5.06 % ) Rashid Khan 886 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 267 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3412 ( 2.47 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 503 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 358 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 891 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related