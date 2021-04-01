Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies pace bowler Curtly Ambrose admitted that he was shocked when he first saw iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar bowling as he made Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis look like they were bowling medium pace.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“In 1997, when we toured Pakistan, we were so accustomed to Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, we had never seen Shoaib Akhtar before,” Ambrose said on the The Curtly & Karishma Show on YouTube as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“So we thought Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are great players, if we could just see them off with the new ball then we should be ok. Then Shoaib Akhtar came on at first change.

“We thought, what the hell is going on here? He made Wasim and Waqar look like they were bowling medium pace. We were really shocked, he was that quick. Those are the sort of challenges in Pakistan and they have produced some wonderful cricketers.”

