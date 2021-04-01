Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic West Indies seamer Curtly Ambrose has heaped praise on legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan, saying he was a “wonderful cricketer”.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

In addition to Imran, Ambrose pointed out that Pakistan had a “fantastic side” back in the day as they also had extremely talented players like Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

“Playing Pakistan back in my day wasn’t easy. Pakistan produced some fantastic cricketers. Imran Khan, who is now the prime minister, was captain then and he was a wonderful cricketer,” Ambrose said on the The Curtly & Karishma Show on YouTube as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“They had Javed Minded, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. They just had a fantastic side. It was very tough to beat Pakistan in Pakistan.”

