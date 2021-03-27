Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan seamer Jalaluddin revealed that Atiq-ur-Rehman “definitely bowled above 160 kph” and was faster than Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Zahid.

Jalaluddin said Zahid was also quick than Akhtar, and added that the Rawalpindi Express has admitted this himself.

However, Atiq was above them all when it came to bowling with searing pace.

Atiq never played for Pakistan, but took 87 wickets in 43 first-class matches at an average of 35.42.

“Definitely above 160 kph I’m sure. Atiq was very quick. He’s the fastest among these three,” Jalaluddin told Batting with Bimal.

“Mohammad Zahid was quicker than Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar has admitted this. Atiq was quicker than Akhtar and Zahid. He was a bit erratic but very quick. He had an original action like Jeff Thomson.”

