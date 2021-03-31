Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Nadeem Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director – High Performance, said the T20 team needs a player like wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan.
Azam is Nadeem’s nephew and the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan.
Despite this, the 22-year-old has been turning heads with a number of strong performances and his big-hitting skills in domestic cricket.
In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.
As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.
“He has improved his performance considerably over the last couple of years which is a good sign,” Nadeem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“Our T20 team also requires a player like him but he needs to improve his fitness first which is why he has been asked to attend the camp by the chief selector.”
