Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Nadeem Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director – High Performance, said if wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan is picked in the national team, people will say it is because he is his nephew.
In addition to being Nadeem’s nephew, Azam is also the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan.
Despite this, the 22-year-old has been turning heads with a number of strong performances in domestic cricket.
In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.
As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.
“Azam Khan’s future can be ruined because of me because whenever he will be selected, people will say that he is the nephew of Director High Performance. Jokes apart but this is a bit of cultural issue in Pakistan,” Nadeem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
