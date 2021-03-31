Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes India and Pakistan should play each other in the World Test Championship.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“The current format was lopsided and prolonged and it made no sense not having [an] India and Pakistan series,” Ramiz told the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Teams didn’t play the same number of matches and even the points system was weird. There should have been a 3-month window and everyone should have played against each other.”

Ramiz also pointed out that no other cricket should be held when the World Test Championship is going on in order to “attract sponsors” and promote Test cricket.

“Next time when the WTC is held no cricket should be held at that time, if you want to promote Test cricket and infuse life into it and also attract sponsors to this format. Sponsorship will only come when you will not give sponsors any other option to park their money,” he said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The Pakistan T20 team needs a player like him, Nadeem Khan on power-hitting big man

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 430 ( 18.97 % ) Rohit Sharma 1201 ( 52.98 % ) MS Dhoni 200 ( 8.82 % ) Mohammed Shami 101 ( 4.46 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 18 ( 0.79 % ) Hardik Pandya 22 ( 0.97 % ) Lokesh Rahul 244 ( 10.76 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 17 ( 0.75 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 5 ( 0.22 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 4 ( 0.18 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 25 ( 1.1 % ) Back

Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 430 ( 18.97 % ) Rohit Sharma 1201 ( 52.98 % ) MS Dhoni 200 ( 8.82 % ) Mohammed Shami 101 ( 4.46 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 18 ( 0.79 % ) Hardik Pandya 22 ( 0.97 % ) Lokesh Rahul 244 ( 10.76 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 17 ( 0.75 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 5 ( 0.22 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 4 ( 0.18 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 25 ( 1.1 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related