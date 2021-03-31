Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said he wants head coach Misbah-ul-Haq to be more “modern thinking”.

Ramiz noted that Misbah is like former India skipper MS Dhoni, whereby he doesn’t express a lot of emotion.

The renowned commentator added he doesn’t like the fact that coaches are signed on a long-term basis and instead feels they should be appointed on a tour and opposition basis.

“The training upbringing of Misbah-ul-Haq is different. He is like Dhoni not too emotional. He should go into modern thinking,” he told the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Power hitting is a subject and if Pakistan is behind the top 3 teams in power hitting you can find expert coaches for it. Employ them for a tour.

“I don’t like the idea of coaches being on a permanent basis. It should be tour and opposition-based, use them and move on.”

Pakistan’s next assignment will be the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17 and play the three-match T20 series from April 21 to 25 in Harare.

Both Tests will take place at the same venue, with the first match starting on April 29 and the second Test getting underway on May 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Harare on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

Coming Soon What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Results Vote What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 437 ( 33.41 % ) 1 Star 41 ( 3.13 % ) 2 Star 63 ( 4.82 % ) 3 Star 206 ( 15.75 % ) 4 Star 206 ( 15.75 % ) 5 Star 355 ( 27.14 % ) Back

