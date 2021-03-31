Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said India batsman Ishan Kishan has performed so well lately.

This comes after Kishan smashed 56 in his international debut, which came in the second T20 International between India and England.

Kishan was named Man of the Match for his knock, which came off 32 balls and included five boundaries and four sixes, as India won the match by seven wickets.

Amir noted that Kishan has solid domestic experience behind him and didn’t come into the Indian team on the back of one or two strong performances.

The 28-year-old was taking aim at Pakistan’s selection policy, where young players are being called up to the team after impressing in a handful of games.

“I don’t know what their mindset is, but I can’t see a vision or mindset, sorry to say. In each series they are bringing in two to three new players while six or seven players are being discarded,” Amir told Cricket Pakistan.

“This does not happen anywhere in the world. The Pakistan cricket team is not a lottery where you can just bring in everyone one by one.

“If I give you a recent example, Ishan Kishan made his debut and he performed so well. Everyone is looking at him and praising him but he has around three to four IPL seasons behind him. He didn’t come into the national side based on just one season or just one match. He has been playing domestic cricket for three to four years as well. He came into the national side after that.”

