Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood has said he is working on improving his fitness as it will result in his performances on the field getting better.

Maqsood has been putting in the hard yards to get fitter at a camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

The 33-year-old has not played international cricket since January 2016, but has been in good form in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, he scored 455 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 45.50 and a strike-rate of 128.16.

He followed that up with 135 runs in five games for the Multan Sultans the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which included a top score of 61 not out, at an average of 45 and a strike-rate of 139.17.

“We will have training sessions for one or two weeks after which we will work on our cricketing skills as well. Once your fitness improves, your performance will also become better,” Maqsood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“PCB trainers have done our medical and fielding assessments till now. We also took a 2 km test and they noted our timings. Now I will work on my fitness for two weeks, after which another test will be taken to check the improvement. My goal is to rectify my weaknesses in this four-week camp.”

