Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir admitted that it is difficult to bowl to Australia batsman Steve Smith due to his awkward technique.

Smith is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world today and is known for making big scores on a consistent basis.

The 31-year-old has scored 7,540 runs in 77 Tests, which includes 27 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 61.80.

He has also featured in 128 ODIs and accumulated 4,378 runs, which includes 11 hundreds and 25 half-centuries, at an average of 43.34.

As for T20 Internationals, Smith has made 794 runs in 45 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 27.37.

“In recent days, I find it difficult to bowl to Steven Smith because of his awkward technique,” Amir told Cricket Pakistan.

