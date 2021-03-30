Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said pace bowler Naseem Shah will only be involved in the national team’s plans when it is revealed why he is getting injured so regularly.

This comes after Naseem was not picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 18-year-old has only featured in Tests for Pakistan and has taken 20 wickets in nine matches at an average of 42.45.

It should be noted that Naseem is the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test cricket and the second-youngest to claim a five-wicket haul.

While Pakistan previously persisted with him, he hasn’t been picked since the team’s tour of New Zealand, where he finished with four wickets in two Tests at an average of 73.

“What we all need to look at is why he is getting injured regularly as only then can we involve him in our plans,” Wasim told PakPassion. “At the moment we want him to get fit as it wouldn’t have been fair on him to be recalled straight after injury.

“I would like him to play more first-class cricket as perhaps he was lacking the benefit of having played much 4-day cricket in the past when he was selected. This way he can improve his fitness and form. But I am sure he will make a strong comeback.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: We will see him in Pakistan colours, Mohammad Wasim on player selectors are keeping an eye on

Coming Soon What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Results Vote What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 88 ( 32.35 % ) 1 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 2 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 3 Star 46 ( 16.91 % ) 4 Star 34 ( 12.5 % ) 5 Star 84 ( 30.88 % ) Back

What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 88 ( 32.35 % ) 1 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 2 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 3 Star 46 ( 16.91 % ) 4 Star 34 ( 12.5 % ) 5 Star 84 ( 30.88 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related