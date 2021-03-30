Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said “everything is fine” between him and captain Babar Azam.

This comes after Azam wanted spinner Yasir Shah included in the Test squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, but the selectors ignored him.

He also asked for batsman Haris Sohail to be in the ODI team, but once again, the selectors didn’t listen.

In fact, it was reported that Wasim told Azam that the squad selection was not his concern.

Despite all this, Wasim insisted that there is no tension between him and Azam.

“It wasn’t how it was reported. We followed the procedures and we had meetings. I was in Lahore for 3 days and I had several, long meetings with Babar and Misbah and we came up with the squad,” he told PakPassion.

“Obviously, there are discussions and debates but there were no disagreements over 10 or 11 players as I read. Everything is fine between us.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 88 ( 32.35 % ) 1 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 2 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 3 Star 46 ( 16.91 % ) 4 Star 34 ( 12.5 % ) 5 Star 84 ( 30.88 % )

