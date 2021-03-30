Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said he and the other selectors are keeping an eye on batsman Usman Salahuddin and is optimistic that he will be back in Pakistan colours in the future.

This comes after Salahuddin was snubbed for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

However, Wasim pointed out that if Salahuddin works on the issues he has been told about, such as his low strike-rate, he could make his international comeback.

The 30-year-old has represented Pakistan in one Test and two ODIs, but hasn’t played international cricket since making his Test debut in June 2018.

“We are keeping an eye on him but there are a couple of things that he needs to improve and once he does that, we will see him around in Pakistan colours,” Wasim told PakPassion.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want him to be in the squad when he can get into the playing XI, Mohammad Wasim on 30-year-old player who has played for Pakistan before

Coming Soon What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Results Vote What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 88 ( 32.47 % ) 1 Star 10 ( 3.69 % ) 2 Star 10 ( 3.69 % ) 3 Star 46 ( 16.97 % ) 4 Star 34 ( 12.55 % ) 5 Star 83 ( 30.63 % ) Back

What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 88 ( 32.47 % ) 1 Star 10 ( 3.69 % ) 2 Star 10 ( 3.69 % ) 3 Star 46 ( 16.97 % ) 4 Star 34 ( 12.55 % ) 5 Star 83 ( 30.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related