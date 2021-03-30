Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said he is not really bothered with all the criticism he has received.

Many people, including former players, took aim at Wasim for his alleged tension with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

This comes after Azam wanted spinner Yasir Shah included in the Test squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, but the selectors ignored him.

He also asked for batsman Haris Sohail to be in the ODI team, but once again, the selectors didn’t listen.

In fact, it was reported that Wasim told Azam that the squad selection was not his concern.

However, Wasim said he can’t please everyone and will continue doing what he thinks is right.

“If I wanted to please everyone then I wouldn’t be getting any criticism, would I? I am not trying to make everyone happy, but I am trying to do the job to the best of my ability,” he told PakPassion.

“Selection is such a thing that you can never satisfy everyone. Even if you picked 1,000 players, people will still say that you should have picked this player or that player. Here I would like to highlight that we have set specific goals and have tried to make the selection process methodical rather than based on likes and dislikes and InshAllah you will find us consistent in that process.

“I am not really bothered about the criticism that comes with the job. It’s a tough job and I am trying to keep it simple. When it came to the selection of the Twenty20 squad, I have made changes and given a chance to players, but we have to bear in mind that the Twenty20 World Cup is not too far away. So, we need to do the experimenting now and not nearer the time of the tournament.

“What is disappointing to hear is that whilst I have only been chief selector for two series and we have won both of them, some people are reacting as if it has been a disaster and I have done everything wrong.”

