Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Babar Azam is a “quick learner” and can excel as captain of the national team.

Wasim doesn’t think Azam has too much on his plate, considering he leads the team and is the side’s star batsman as well.

With a tough tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe coming up, Wasim feels that if the 26-year-old leads by example, his job as captain will become a lot easier.

“Babar is learning. He’s a quick learner and obviously it’s early days regarding his captaincy. But the way things are going, the most important aspect is that he is a performer himself and that makes his job easier,” Wasim told PakPassion.

“If he performs in all formats, then that makes things easier for him as a skipper of the side to motivate or lift the team. He’s learning every day and everyone around him is helping him.

“So far what we have seen from him has been encouraging and I feel that with time he will get better and better as a skipper and serve Pakistan well InshAllah.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 88 ( 32.35 % ) 1 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 2 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 3 Star 46 ( 16.91 % ) 4 Star 34 ( 12.5 % ) 5 Star 84 ( 30.88 % )

