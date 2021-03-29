Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has revealed that legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq will look at Yasir Shah’s bowling action.

With Yasir currently recovering from a left knee injury, Wasim noted that Saqlain, who is the Head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre, will work with the 34-year-old in a bid to try and ensure he doesn’t suffer any more injuries while bowling.

In addition to Saqlain, Wasim confirmed that the physios will work with Yasir on a fitness plan.

“We have planned with him that he will work at the NHPC with Saqlain Mushtaq and the physios will work with him on a fitness plan,” Wasim told PakPassion.

“Saqlain will look at his bowling and look at how the injury can be prevented in future. We want to make sure he completes his recovery and his rehabilitation and also to make sure that the injury doesn’t happen again.”

It was due to the injury that Yasir wasn’t picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, along with the fact that he struggled in his last match, which was the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

