Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has insisted that spinner Yasir Shah wasn’t fit to be picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Wasim previously said that Yasir didn’t get into the team as he is recovering from a left knee injury.

He noted that he had seen Yasir’s medical reports and “there were too many ifs and buts regarding his fitness and availability for selection”.

“It was a simple case as far as Yasir Shah’s situation was concerned. I was in touch with the team physio, and I saw Yasir’s medical reports,” he told PakPassion. “It was felt that Yasir needed more time to recover from his injury and in addition he would have needed time for his rehabilitation.

“So, there were too many ifs and buts regarding his fitness and availability for selection and it was a clear-cut case for us that he wasn’t fully fit for this tour.”

Yasir has claimed that he would have been fit for the Test series against Zimbabwe.

He added that he wasn’t told by Wasim that he was going to be left out of the team for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 34-year-old was part of the Test team for the home series against South Africa, where he took eight wickets at an average of 30.37.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

