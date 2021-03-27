Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Jalaluddin said Atiq-ur-Rehman, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Zahid are the three fastest bowlers the country has produced.

Ranking them based on speed, Jalaluddin put Atiq at the top, Zahid in second and Akhtar at third.

Atiq never played for Pakistan, but took 87 wickets in 43 first-class matches at an average of 35.42.

Zahid claimed 15 wickets in five Tests at an average of 33.46 and 10 wickets in 11 ODIs at an average of 39.10.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and snapped up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

“Them three are the fastest in Pakistan,” Jalaluddin told Batting with Bimal.

