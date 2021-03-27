Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Jalaluddin said Shoaib Akhtar was not as dangerous as Atiq-ur-Rehman.

Akhtar is known for his lethal bouncers and clocking speeds of 100 mph, but Jalaluddin noted that Atiq was lightning quick and his “weapon was his pace”.

Atiq never played for Pakistan, but took 87 wickets in 43 first-class matches at an average of 35.42.

“Akhtar was not as dangerous as Atiq. His (Atiq) weapon was his pace. Akhtar was a bit flat when bowling,” Jalaluddin told Batting with Bimal.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

