Former Pakistan pace bowler Jalaluddin has said that it is a “bit early” for seamer Shahnawaz Dhani to be in the Test team.

While Jalaluddin said Dhani is “good” and “mentally strong”, he still needs to be “developed and groomed”.

He added that it would have been better for Dhani to have been picked in the T20 team before progressing to ODIs and Tests.

This comes after Dhani was included in the Test team for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 22-year-old took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.

He was also one of the standout performers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was representing the Multan Sultans.

Dhani was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

“Overall I said this squad is not [the result of] proper selection, it’s not really wise selection. There is a difference between domestic and international cricket,” Jalaluddin told Batting with Bimal.

“It’s a bit early for him for the Test squad. International cricket has more requirements. He’s good, but it’s too early. He played T20 cricket which made him famous. He needs to be developed and groomed.

“He’s mentally strong, even after giving runs, he is still strong. It’s in his DNA. He should have been tried in T20s, then ODIs and Tests. He is a good player, but needs to develop on the physical side.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

