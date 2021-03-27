Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan seamer Jalaluddin has called on the selectors to explain why pace bowler Mohammad Abbas wasn’t picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Abbas also missed the home series against South Africa after a disappointing tour of New Zealand, where he took four wickets in two Tests at an average of 45.

The 31-year-old has been working on fixing the issues with his bowling in the time he has been away from the national team.

Acknowledging that Abbas is a useful bowler, Jalaluddin feels that having someone who gets good movement in the squad would have benefited Pakistan, especially given the conditions in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“There is no criteria for selection. He’s performed but doesn’t have a lot of pace. But, he gets movement,” he told Batting with Bimal.

“The selection committee doesn’t have wisdom. It’s the wrong policy. There are two different criteria for senior and upcoming players. Abbas is still good but needs the right conditions. Explain why he has been dropped.

“Abbas is still useful and can perform for one or two more years.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: EXCLUSIVE – Bit early for him to be in the Test team, Jalaluddin on mentally strong Pakistan player who got famous through T20 cricket

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 21772 ( 15.95 % ) Babar Azam 92134 ( 67.51 % ) Steve Smith 4375 ( 3.21 % ) Ben Stokes 5124 ( 3.75 % ) Kane Williamson 6956 ( 5.1 % ) Rashid Khan 883 ( 0.65 % ) Pat Cummins 263 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3235 ( 2.37 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 495 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 355 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 887 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 21772 ( 15.95 % ) Babar Azam 92134 ( 67.51 % ) Steve Smith 4375 ( 3.21 % ) Ben Stokes 5124 ( 3.75 % ) Kane Williamson 6956 ( 5.1 % ) Rashid Khan 883 ( 0.65 % ) Pat Cummins 263 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3235 ( 2.37 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 495 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 355 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 887 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related