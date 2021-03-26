Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has admitted that he was surprised by pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani’s inclusion in the Test team for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Tanvir noted that Dhani is inexperienced in the longer format as he has only played eight first-class matches to date.

However, the 36-year-old hopes Dhani “will do well” and learn a lot during the time he spends with the national team.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 22-year-old took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.

He was also one of the standout performers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was representing the Multan Sultans.

Dhani was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

“I will, however, add that I feel that given his inexperience his inclusion in the Pakistan Test squad for Zimbabwe is a surprising one, but I do hope he will do well and learn from this as these are still early days of his career, as he has just played one season of first-class cricket and 3-4 PSL games,” Tanvir wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

“This will, of course, be a huge learning opportunity for Dhani as he will have advice from Waqar Younis and from other coaches associated with the Pakistan side. This should allow him to develop more and become a better bowler after this tour.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

