Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has told the newcomers in the team to go out there and prove themselves if they get a chance to play during the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

There are a number of new players in the Pakistan team, including Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal.

Furthermore, a number of other players are waiting to make their debuts, such as Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman and Danish Aziz.

“We have included some new players who now [have] a chance to prove themselves. There is always healthy competition between the players. We have set targets for every player and plan according to their strengths,” Azam was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

They will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: We don’t tolerate failure, Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz slams decision to select bowlers who have played less than 10 first-class matches

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! 311 ( 79.34 % ) No! 81 ( 20.66 % ) Back

Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! 311 ( 79.34 % ) No! 81 ( 20.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related