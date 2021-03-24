Dream is to see Pakistan No. 1 in all formats, captain Babar Azam says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his dream is to see the country ranked number one in all three formats of the game.

The men in green are currently ranked fifth in Tests, sixth in ODIs and fourth in T20 Internationals.

Acknowledging that he has learned a lot since taking over the captaincy, Azam now wants to make Pakistan a dominant powerhouse in international cricket.

“It has been a couple of months now as captain and I have learnt a lot so far. My dream is to take this team on top in all three formats,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be their tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The men in green will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

They will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He cannot become Shadab Khan immediately, Babar Azam on Pakistan player whose weight is a bit of a concern

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 20994 ( 15.63 % ) Babar Azam 91019 ( 67.78 % ) Steve Smith 4343 ( 3.23 % ) Ben Stokes 5089 ( 3.79 % ) Kane Williamson 6901 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 876 ( 0.65 % ) Pat Cummins 261 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3091 ( 2.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 489 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 352 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 872 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 20994 ( 15.63 % ) Babar Azam 91019 ( 67.78 % ) Steve Smith 4343 ( 3.23 % ) Ben Stokes 5089 ( 3.79 % ) Kane Williamson 6901 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 876 ( 0.65 % ) Pat Cummins 261 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3091 ( 2.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 489 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 352 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 872 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related