Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has slammed the national selectors’ decision to pick inexperienced bowlers for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, saying “we do not tolerate the failure of [a] player”.

Wahab wasn’t picked, but there are a number of new faces in the side, including the pace trio of Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Wasim and Arshad Iqbal.

Dhani is in the Test squad, but has only played eight first-class matches, while Wasim, who was included in the ODI and T20 squads, has featured in five first-class matches.

As for Arshad, who was selected in the T20 team, he has taken part in six first-class games.

“The young fast bowlers selected for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe do not even have experience of 10 first-class matches,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“We do not tolerate the failure of [a] player, young players should be included in the team thoughtfully.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! 311 ( 79.13 % ) No! 82 ( 20.87 % ) Back

