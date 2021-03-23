Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman and Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called iconic Sri Lanka batsman Aravinda de Silva a legend of the game.

De Silva is well-known for his heroics in the 1996 World Cup final, where Sri Lanka were crowned champions after beating Australia by seven wickets.

He struck an unbeaten 107 in the match, which came off 124 balls and included 13 boundaries.

He also took three wickets and claimed two catches to earn the Man of the Match award.

“One of my favorite Sri Lanka [batsmen],” Faisal said on Twitter.

De Silva represented Sri Lanka in 93 Tests and scored 6,361 runs, which included 20 centuries and 22 fifties, at an average of 42.97.

He also took 29 wickets at an average of 41.65.

The 55-year-old also played 308 ODIs and accumulated 9,284 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 34.90.

As for his bowling, he picked up 106 wickets at an average of 39.40.

