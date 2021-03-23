Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman and Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has heaped praise on legendary Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya, saying he “changed the dynamics of [the] powerplay”.

Faisal’s comments came when Jayasuriya was reminiscing about Sri Lanka’s epic 1996 World Cup win.

Sri Lanka were crowned champions after beating Australia by seven wickets in the final.

You changed the dynamics of power play☄️🏏 opening the batting for white ball cricket in this World Cup🏆 machang. #Respect 🙌🏼 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) March 18, 2021

“You changed the dynamics of [the] powerplay opening the batting for white-ball cricket in this World Cup,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Jayasuriya represented Sri Lanka in 110 Tests and scored 6,973 runs, which included 14 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 40.07.

He also took 98 wickets at an average of 34.34.

He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 13,430 runs in 445 matches, which includes 28 hundreds and 68 half-centuries, at an average of 32.36.

In addition, he claimed 323 wickets at an average of 36.75.

As for his T20 International career, Jayasuriya amassed 629 runs in 31 games, which included four fifties, at an average of 23.29.

He also picked up 19 wickets at an average of 24.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a legend, Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal on one of his favourite batsmen from Sri Lanka

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 2270 ( 27.54 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 107 ( 1.3 % ) Shane Warne 121 ( 1.47 % ) Brian Lara 959 ( 11.64 % ) Ricky Ponting 255 ( 3.09 % ) Viv Richards 638 ( 7.74 % ) Jacques Kallis 207 ( 2.51 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 351 ( 4.26 % ) Wasim Akram 2950 ( 35.79 % ) Glenn McGrath 68 ( 0.83 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 316 ( 3.83 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 2270 ( 27.54 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 107 ( 1.3 % ) Shane Warne 121 ( 1.47 % ) Brian Lara 959 ( 11.64 % ) Ricky Ponting 255 ( 3.09 % ) Viv Richards 638 ( 7.74 % ) Jacques Kallis 207 ( 2.51 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 351 ( 4.26 % ) Wasim Akram 2950 ( 35.79 % ) Glenn McGrath 68 ( 0.83 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 316 ( 3.83 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related