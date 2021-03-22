Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said that his Twitter account got hacked, but the issue has been resolved.

Haider is one of the rising stars in the Pakistan team and is known for being an aggressive batsman with a number of big shots in his arsenal.

“Account got hacked. Thankfully it is recovered now!” he said.

Haider has been picked in Pakistan’s ODI and T20 squads for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He had a decent showing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he scored 119 runs in five matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 29.75 and a strike-rate of 175.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 5145 ( 87.06 % ) No! 765 ( 12.94 % )

