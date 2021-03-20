Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson thanked Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz for “going easy on me” when reminiscing about their fiery battle during the 2015 World Cup.
Wahab troubled Watson on numerous occasions when Pakistan met Australia in the quarter-finals, but Watson managed to come out on top as he struck an unbeaten 64 to lead Australia to a six-wicket win.
Ultimately Australia went on to be crowned World Cup champions.
One of the more colourful moments in my career. Thank you @WahabViki for going easy on me 😉 https://t.co/RMwW8wsHPx
— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) March 20, 2021
“One of the more colourful moments in my career. Thank you Wahab Riaz for going easy on me,” the 39-year-old said on Twitter.
