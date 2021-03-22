Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan said he is raring to make his international debut during the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Sajid was included in the Test squad, but faces a lot of competition as Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Nawaz are the other spinners in the team.

However, the 27-year-old was part of the national team for their home series against South Africa earlier this year, but he didn’t feature in both Tests.

Despite this, Sajid is glad to be part of the team picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, and expressed his happiness at the fact that his hard work is paying off.

Alhamdulillah, I can’t ask for more. To be rewarded for all the hard work that has gone into the process, it’s a great feeling. Can’t wait to be on my first overseas tour with @TheRealPCB. Raring for that first opportunity, In sha Allah 🤲🏻 https://t.co/ycK6gUPKwL — Sajid Khan (@SajidKhan888) March 12, 2021

“Alhamdulillah, I can’t ask for more. To be rewarded for all the hard work that has gone into the process, it’s a great feeling. Can’t wait to be on my first overseas tour with Pakistan. Raring for that first opportunity, In sha Allah,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Most dangerous white-ball player in Pakistan, Mohammad Amir on batsman who can pile on the runs quickly

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 20655 ( 15.47 % ) Babar Azam 90677 ( 67.92 % ) Steve Smith 4331 ( 3.24 % ) Ben Stokes 5081 ( 3.81 % ) Kane Williamson 6883 ( 5.16 % ) Rashid Khan 870 ( 0.65 % ) Pat Cummins 261 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 3033 ( 2.27 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 489 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 351 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 868 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 20655 ( 15.47 % ) Babar Azam 90677 ( 67.92 % ) Steve Smith 4331 ( 3.24 % ) Ben Stokes 5081 ( 3.81 % ) Kane Williamson 6883 ( 5.16 % ) Rashid Khan 870 ( 0.65 % ) Pat Cummins 261 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 3033 ( 2.27 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 489 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 351 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 868 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related