Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has been really impressed with the cricketers in Pakistan, saying the country “does not lack talent”.

Amla part of the Peshawar Zalmi’s coaching set-up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), serving as the batting coach.

He noted that the most important thing for Pakistan is “to take care of this talent and let them grow”.

“I am feeling good after coming to Islamabad. Pakistan does not lack talent. I am grateful to the people of Pakistan for all the love. I am having a great time with Peshawar Zalmi. We are getting a chance to learn and grow,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The most important thing for Pakistan is to take care of this talent and let them grow. The great structure can produce incredible talent.”

