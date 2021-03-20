Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said 20-year-old left-arm seamer Mohammad Imran “had better returns” than players like Shahnawaz Dhani and Mohammad Wasim.

This comes after Dhani and Wasim were picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Imran took three wickets in five matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 44.66 and an economy rate of 7.05.

Dhani, who was included in the Test squad, was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in four matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 17.22 and an economy rate of 10.33.

As for Wasim, who got in the T20 and ODI squads, he picked up four wickets in four games for Islamabad United at an average of 26.25 and an economy rate of 7.50.

Latif noted that even though Imran had the best economy rate, he was unable to create a lot of hype for himself since he bowls at around 130 kph instead of 140 kph.

“This is an issue for the entire selection committee. Shadab Khan is a good player, we aren’t saying he isn’t. Whoever got selected, we think they are good. Then you have players like Abdullah Shafique, Shahnawaz Dhani, Wasim Jr, all these are new players,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I, however, think Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Imran had better returns than all of these new players. But he doesn’t bowl above 140 kph and is more of a typical T20 bowler. He had many variations but bowled near 130 kph and couldn’t create hype for himself. Performance-wise however, I think he had the best economy rate. He didn’t make it into the side.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! 224 ( 82.05 % ) No! 49 ( 17.95 % )

