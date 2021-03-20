Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said questions must be asked about what big-hitters Hussain Talat and Khushdil Shah did wrong.

This comes after both players were dropped for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Talat and Khushdil featured in the T20 series against South Africa in Lahore in February, but failed to make the cut for the upcoming tour.

Latif noted that since both players bat lower down the order, they usually only get to face a few deliveries and have to score as many runs as possible.

He added that it feels like “there is a lot of likes and dislikes that are going around”.

“I think Abdullah Shafique is a good player but it is too early. They gave a good run to Imran Butt. But we have to ask what Hussain Talat and Khushdil Shah did wrong,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “They went in to play such a lesser amount of deliveries and then got dropped.

“We feel there is a lot of likes and dislikes that are going around. The selection committee has five individuals and I think each brings in their own players. I have this doubt. Some might be from high-ranking officials in the PCB because we know all of them. We have been through this process.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16388 ( 19.52 % ) Waqar Younis 1646 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 5377 ( 6.4 % ) Shahid Afridi 23978 ( 28.55 % ) Imran Khan 16215 ( 19.31 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2083 ( 2.48 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1020 ( 1.21 % ) Hanif Mohammad 109 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3247 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 867 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5015 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6131 ( 7.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1223 ( 1.46 % ) Back

