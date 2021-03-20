Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif heaped praise on pace bowler Irfanullah Shah’s performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Latif noted that Irfanullah’s bowling “showed great movement on a flat Karachi track with the old ball”.

The 25-year-old did extremely well in the tournament as he took 23 wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 20.21.

He continued to impress in the Pakistan Cup as he claimed eight wickets in four games at an average of 22.75.

Despite his strong performances, Irfanullah wasn’t picked for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I had the chance to look at domestic cricket first-class matches. There was a bowler Irfanullah Shah from the KP side, he showed great movement on a flat Karachi track with the old ball,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He couldn’t be part of the PSL either.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Please don’t become Sarfaraz Ahmed part two, Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan player to resign right now

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 19911 ( 15.08 % ) Babar Azam 90224 ( 68.32 % ) Steve Smith 4313 ( 3.27 % ) Ben Stokes 5060 ( 3.83 % ) Kane Williamson 6847 ( 5.18 % ) Rashid Khan 865 ( 0.65 % ) Pat Cummins 261 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2886 ( 2.19 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 487 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 350 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 863 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 19911 ( 15.08 % ) Babar Azam 90224 ( 68.32 % ) Steve Smith 4313 ( 3.27 % ) Ben Stokes 5060 ( 3.83 % ) Kane Williamson 6847 ( 5.18 % ) Rashid Khan 865 ( 0.65 % ) Pat Cummins 261 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2886 ( 2.19 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 487 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 350 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 863 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related