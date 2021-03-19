Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle said former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan liked to talk a lot behind the stumps.
Gayle recalled that Moin was very chatty during his second series against Pakistan, which took place in the West Indies.
The 41-year-old recently played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) under the watchful eye of Moin, who is the head coach of the Quetta Gladiators.
In the two matches he played, Gayle scored 107 runs, which included a top score of 68, at an average of 53.50 and a strike-rate of 167.18.
“Moin Khan, in fact when I just started as a youngster, they always wanted to tore up, twerp a bit and you know put a bit of pressure on you as youngster as you are just starting your international career,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“It was my second series against Pakistan, in the Caribbean as well. So, you know he [Moin Khan] was very twerpy but good fun though.”
