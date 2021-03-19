Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has called India skipper Virat Kohli the modern day Viv Richards.

Richards is one of the best batsmen the West Indies has ever produced and is also thought to be among the most elite and dominant players to ever play the game.

Ramiz noted that there is no doubt Kohli is a “modern day great” as he has accomplished so much and shattered plenty of records already.

The renowned commentator added that it would be wise for India batsman Ishan Kishan to learn from Kohli after his stellar international debut.

Kishan smashed 56 in his international debut, which came in the second T20 International between India and England.

The 22-year-old was named Man of the Match for his knock, which came off 32 balls and included five boundaries and four sixes, as India won the match by seven wickets.

“He was lucky to have a partnership with Kohli because he is a modern day great and in my view, he is a modern day Viv Richards. It would have given Ishan Kishan confidence and we can expect a lot from him in the future,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

