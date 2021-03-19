Image courtesy of: Ary Sports
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said India batsman Ishan Kishan has “great potential and talent”.
This comes after Kishan smashed 56 in his international debut, which came in the second T20 International between India and England.
Kishan was named Man of the Match for his knock, which came off 32 balls and included five boundaries and four sixes, as India won the match by seven wickets.
Ramiz said the 22-year-old has “terrific power-hitting” abilities and can be a “game-changer”.
“According to me the hero with the bat was the debutant Ishan Kishan. He has great potential and talent,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“Ishan does terrific power-hitting, he is short but times the ball sweetly, plays on both off-side and leg-side and hits sixes. On [his] day, he is a game-changer and made a brilliant half-century on debut.”
